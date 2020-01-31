2014 RAM 1500

Great value! Its the perfect work truck and its DIESEL too. Great fuel efficiency, 4x4. It wont last long! Towing Package, its ready! Need financing? We can help. We can help. *(HST and Licensing are extra.) CREDIT SPECIALIST ON PREMISES. All our vehicles come certified at NO extra cost. 1000+ of superior quality vehicles sold to satisfied customers. You will also get a free detailed CARFAX Canada vehicle history report when you are buying our vehicle.