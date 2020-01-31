Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Tradesman

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Tradesman

Location

Rockcliff Auto Hamilton

56 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R3

905-548-8558

  1. 4676340
  2. 4676340
  3. 4676340
  4. 4676340
  5. 4676340
  6. 4676340
  7. 4676340
  8. 4676340
  9. 4676340
  10. 4676340
  11. 4676340
  12. 4676340
  13. 4676340
  14. 4676340
  15. 4676340
  16. 4676340
  17. 4676340
  18. 4676340
  19. 4676340
  20. 4676340
  21. 4676340
Contact Seller

$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 140,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4676340
  • Stock #: D414167
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KMXES414167
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Great value! Its the perfect work truck and its DIESEL too. Great fuel efficiency, 4x4. It wont last long! Towing Package, its ready! Need financing? We can help. We can help. *(HST and Licensing are extra.) CREDIT SPECIALIST ON PREMISES. All our vehicles come certified at NO extra cost. 1000+ of superior quality vehicles sold to satisfied customers. You will also get a free detailed CARFAX Canada vehicle history report when you are buying our vehicle.

Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rockcliff Auto Hamilton

2010 Ford Ranger 2WD...
 62,000 KM
$11,950 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Fusion 4dr...
 149,000 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda MAZDA6
 112,000 KM
$11,950 + tax & lic
Rockcliff Auto Hamilton

Rockcliff Auto Hamilton

56 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-548-XXXX

(click to show)

905-548-8558

Send A Message