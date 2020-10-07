+ taxes & licensing
905-312-0090
1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7
HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL!!! NAVIGATION!!! REMOTE START SYSTEM!!! TRAILER TOW GROUP!!! BUCKET SEATS!!! 2014 RAM 1500 Big Horn Quad Cab 4x4 equipped with the legendary 5.7L HEMI engine and 8 speed automatic transmission. Factory options include premium cloth bucket seats, navigation, luxury group, heated seats and wheel group, remote start and security alarm group, anti-spin rear differential, rear backup camera, bluetooth, class IV hitch, 20 inch chrom clad wheels, 8.4 inch touchscreen display, and trailer brake control. This RAM will come fully certified and is finished in bright white clear coat!!
