Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 RAM 1500

149,919 KM

Details Description

$21,975

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,975

+ taxes & licensing

Dewildt Chrysler

905-312-0090

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

BIG HORN | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START | 4X4 |

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

BIG HORN | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START | 4X4 |

Location

Dewildt Chrysler

1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7

905-312-0090

Contact Seller

$21,975

+ taxes & licensing

149,919KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6125871
  • Stock #: UC4034A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT6ES459946

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Canyon Brown/Lt. Frost Beige
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UC4034A
  • Mileage 149,919 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL!!! NAVIGATION!!! REMOTE START SYSTEM!!! TRAILER TOW GROUP!!! BUCKET SEATS!!! 2014 RAM 1500 Big Horn Quad Cab 4x4 equipped with the legendary 5.7L HEMI engine and 8 speed automatic transmission. Factory options include premium cloth bucket seats, navigation, luxury group, heated seats and wheel group, remote start and security alarm group, anti-spin rear differential, rear backup camera, bluetooth, class IV hitch, 20 inch chrom clad wheels, 8.4 inch touchscreen display, and trailer brake control. This RAM will come fully certified and is finished in bright white clear coat!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dewildt Chrysler

2020 RAM 1500 SPORT ...
 10,069 KM
$58,975 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Renegade N...
 48,233 KM
$21,975 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 LIMI...
 137,685 KM
$39,975 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dewildt Chrysler

Dewildt Chrysler

Dewildt Chrysler

1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7

Call Dealer

905-312-XXXX

(click to show)

905-312-0090

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory