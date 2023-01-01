Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 RAM 1500

81,966 KM

Details Description

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

ST**LOW KMS*ONE OWNER*CLEAN CARFAX**

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

ST**LOW KMS*ONE OWNER*CLEAN CARFAX**

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

  1. 9898121
  2. 9898121
  3. 9898121
  4. 9898121
  5. 9898121
  6. 9898121
  7. 9898121
  8. 9898121
  9. 9898121
  10. 9898121
  11. 9898121
  12. 9898121
  13. 9898121
  14. 9898121
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
81,966KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9898121
  • Stock #: 365741
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT9ES365741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 81,966 KM

Vehicle Description

OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 6.99% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wayne's Auto World

2012 Honda Civic LX
 82,659 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2012 Maserati GranTu...
 47,735 KM
$62,999 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 169,205 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wayne's Auto World

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

Call Dealer

905-544-XXXX

(click to show)

905-544-5568

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory