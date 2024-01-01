$8,495+ tax & licensing
2014 Subaru Outback
4dr Wgn H4 Auto 2.5i Limited
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277
Certified + E-Tested
$8,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 265,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Subaru Outback AWD 4dr Wgn H4 Auto 2.5i Limited,excellent conditions,2 owner vehicle,carfax shows a police report no claim,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999
click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Y4Khy3INag4%2BbhWzY4%2FU1CQWlpZWr0FQ
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that's perfect for Canadian winters? Look no further than this 2014 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited, available now at GC Motors. This sleek and stylish gray SUV boasts a spacious interior, a powerful 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, and all-wheel drive for superior handling in any weather condition. With comfortable leather seats, heated front seats, and a sunroof for those sunny days, you'll be cruising in comfort and style. The Outback is equipped with a full suite of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control, ensuring peace of mind for you and your passengers.
This Outback also comes with a range of premium features that will enhance your driving experience. Stay connected with Bluetooth and SiriusXM Radio, enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and power windows, and navigate with ease thanks to the built-in GPS system. The Outback's spacious interior features a folding rear seat, perfect for hauling cargo or accommodating additional passengers. With its impressive features and impressive reliability, this Subaru Outback is ready to take you on any adventure.
Here are 5 features that are sure to sizzle:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
- Leather Seats: Experience ultimate comfort and luxury.
- Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest winter days.
- GPS Navigation: Navigate with ease and arrive at your destination stress-free.
- Sunroof: Enjoy the sunshine and fresh air on your drives.
Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a reliable and stylish Subaru Outback. Visit GC Motors today and take it for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
