2014 Subaru Outback  AWD 4dr Wgn H4 Auto 2.5i Limited,excellent conditions,2 owner vehicle,carfax shows a police report no claim,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Y4Khy3INag4%2BbhWzY4%2FU1CQWlpZWr0FQ

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV thats perfect for Canadian winters? Look no further than this 2014 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited, available now at GC Motors. This sleek and stylish gray SUV boasts a spacious interior, a powerful 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, and all-wheel drive for superior handling in any weather condition. With comfortable leather seats, heated front seats, and a sunroof for those sunny days, youll be cruising in comfort and style. The Outback is equipped with a full suite of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control, ensuring peace of mind for you and your passengers.

This Outback also comes with a range of premium features that will enhance your driving experience. Stay connected with Bluetooth and SiriusXM Radio, enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and power windows, and navigate with ease thanks to the built-in GPS system. The Outbacks spacious interior features a folding rear seat, perfect for hauling cargo or accommodating additional passengers. With its impressive features and impressive reliability, this Subaru Outback is ready to take you on any adventure.

Here are 5 features that are sure to sizzle:

All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
Leather Seats: Experience ultimate comfort and luxury.
Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest winter days.
GPS Navigation: Navigate with ease and arrive at your destination stress-free.
Sunroof: Enjoy the sunshine and fresh air on your drives.

Dont miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a reliable and stylish Subaru Outback. Visit GC Motors today and take it for a test drive!

2014 Subaru Outback

265,000 KM

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
2014 Subaru Outback

4dr Wgn H4 Auto 2.5i Limited

2014 Subaru Outback

4dr Wgn H4 Auto 2.5i Limited

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
265,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S4BRGMC4E3220464

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 265,000 KM

2014 Subaru Outback  AWD 4dr Wgn H4 Auto 2.5i Limited,excellent conditions,2 owner vehicle,carfax shows a police report no claim,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Y4Khy3INag4%2BbhWzY4%2FU1CQWlpZWr0FQ

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that's perfect for Canadian winters? Look no further than this 2014 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited, available now at GC Motors. This sleek and stylish gray SUV boasts a spacious interior, a powerful 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, and all-wheel drive for superior handling in any weather condition. With comfortable leather seats, heated front seats, and a sunroof for those sunny days, you'll be cruising in comfort and style. The Outback is equipped with a full suite of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control, ensuring peace of mind for you and your passengers.

This Outback also comes with a range of premium features that will enhance your driving experience. Stay connected with Bluetooth and SiriusXM Radio, enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and power windows, and navigate with ease thanks to the built-in GPS system. The Outback's spacious interior features a folding rear seat, perfect for hauling cargo or accommodating additional passengers. With its impressive features and impressive reliability, this Subaru Outback is ready to take you on any adventure.

Here are 5 features that are sure to sizzle:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
  • Leather Seats: Experience ultimate comfort and luxury.
  • Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest winter days.
  • GPS Navigation: Navigate with ease and arrive at your destination stress-free.
  • Sunroof: Enjoy the sunshine and fresh air on your drives.

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a reliable and stylish Subaru Outback. Visit GC Motors today and take it for a test drive!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2014 Subaru Outback