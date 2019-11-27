Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 V6

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 V6

Location

Red Hill Toyota

2333 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2W8

905-561-1202

  1. 4388247
  2. 4388247
  3. 4388247
  4. 4388247
  5. 4388247
  6. 4388247
  7. 4388247
  8. 4388247
  9. 4388247
  10. 4388247
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 130,110KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4388247
  • Stock #: 42317A
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR4E5151128
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

This vehicle comes complete will a full Red Hill Toyota Certification including:

  • Guaranteed minimum of 50% remaining tread life on tires
  • Guaranteed minimum of 50% life remaining on brakes
  • Full lube, oil, and filter change
  • New wiper blades
  • Wheel locks
  • 59 Point Ontario Safety Standards Certificate
  • Carfax Canada vehicle history report.
  • Full mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning
  • Executive detailing
  • 1 year tire and rim road hazard warranty with coverage up to $5000
  • A minimum of a 3 month/6,000 km limited powertrain warranty.
  • Invitation to new owners clinic.
  • Referral program: Earn money when your friends and family shop with us!
  • Extended warranties and loan protections are available.
  • Access to the best financing options across all major financial institutions.

Why buy a car anywhere but Red Hill Toyota?

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Red Hill Toyota

2019 Toyota Camry LE
 12,623 KM
$25,495 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota RAV4 LIM...
 71,304 KM
$22,495 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Highland...
 82,426 KM
$31,999 + tax & lic
Red Hill Toyota

Red Hill Toyota

2333 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2W8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-561-XXXX

(click to show)

905-561-1202

Send A Message