FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 6.99% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES. WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA. 7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.

2014 Toyota Camry

181,960 KM

Details Description

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Toyota Camry

Luxury

2014 Toyota Camry

Luxury

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
181,960KM
VIN 4T1BF1FK4EU727417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 181,960 KM

Vehicle Description

OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST

Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-544-5568

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

2014 Toyota Camry