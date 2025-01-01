Menu
2014 Toyota Camry SE,excellent conditions,one owner,clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=AyRmJPMnRxTh2xsnPx3O3M1QswXgZJki&_gl=1*jflxdj*_gcl_aw*R0NMLjE3MzUwNTMxODkuQ2owS0NRaUExS203QmhDOUFSSXNBRlpmRUl0NEVjZE1fNXNVYlBoWjRNQ0ZOeS1XZ0wtb29rUnhhYTdVYTBLd0EtWHRUWnVDVzRa

2014 Toyota Camry

245,000 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Camry

4DR SDN I4 AUTO SE

12129231

2014 Toyota Camry

4DR SDN I4 AUTO SE

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
245,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1BF1FK2EU343054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 245,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Toyota Camry SE,excellent conditions,one owner,clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=AyRmJPMnRxTh2xsnPx3O3M1QswXgZJki&_gl=1*jflxdj*_gcl_aw*R0NMLjE3MzUwNTMxODkuQ2owS0NRaUExS203QmhDOUFSSXNBRlpmRUl0NEVjZE1fNXNVYlBoWjRNQ0ZOeS1XZ0wtb29rUnhhYTdVYTBLd0EtWHRUWnVDVzRa

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email GC Motors

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-XXXX

289-700-2277

905-312-8999
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2014 Toyota Camry