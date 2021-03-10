Menu
2014 Toyota Camry

211,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

2014 Toyota Camry

2014 Toyota Camry

LE

2014 Toyota Camry

LE

Location

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

211,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6701507
  • Stock #: 1568
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK9E4849285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 211,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival 2014 Toyota Camry Le, 211000km 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine, Navigation Back up Camera, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Windows , AC, CD and more available for Sale Certified $9495+HST and Licensing CLEAN CARFAX!!! and Great Condition.Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday and Tuesday 10 to 6PM, Wednesday and Thursday 10AM to 7PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM. We are alsofully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Cloth Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Aux input
Four wheel disc brakes
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Air Bag - Rear Side Body
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Dual Shift Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

