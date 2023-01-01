Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Toyota Camry

60,322 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Camry

2014 Toyota Camry

4DR SDN V6 AUTO XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Camry

4DR SDN V6 AUTO XLE

Location

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

  1. 1676495995
  2. 1676495998
  3. 1676496001
  4. 1676496004
  5. 1676496007
  6. 1676496010
  7. 1676496015
  8. 1676496018
  9. 1676496020
  10. 1676496023
  11. 1676496026
  12. 1676496029
  13. 1676496033
  14. 1676496037
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
60,322KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9622717
  • VIN: 4t1bk1fk9eu552500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 60,322 KM

Vehicle Description

1 owner,accident free,only 60000km,safety included,no adde fees or charges,summer and winter tires on rims,summer and winter floor mats

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Proximity Key
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From RDJ Auto Sales & Service

2012 Toyota Prius 5 ...
 96,135 KM
$19,400 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Sentra S...
 133,509 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2012 Kia Soul 2U ONL...
 48,542 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic

Email RDJ Auto Sales & Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
RDJ Auto Sales & Service

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
Quick Links
Directions Inventory