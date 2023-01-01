$18,995+ tax & licensing
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
2014 Toyota Camry
4DR SDN V6 AUTO XLE
Location
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
60,322KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9622717
- VIN: 4t1bk1fk9eu552500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 60,322 KM
Vehicle Description
1 owner,accident free,only 60000km,safety included,no adde fees or charges,summer and winter tires on rims,summer and winter floor mats
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Proximity Key
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
