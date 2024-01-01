Menu
FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 7.99% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES. 7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.

2014 Toyota Corolla

155,330 KM

Details Description

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Corolla

S

2014 Toyota Corolla

S

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

Logo_AccidentFree

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
155,330KM
VIN 2T1BURHE9EC218288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 155,330 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 7.99% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES. 7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.

Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
905-544-5568

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

2014 Toyota Corolla