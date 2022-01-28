Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Toyota Corolla

76,731 KM

Details Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Corolla

2014 Toyota Corolla

CE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

  1. 1644874594
  2. 1644874602
  3. 1644874592
  4. 1644874600
  5. 1644874601
  6. 1644874601
  7. 1644874589
  8. 1644874602
  9. 1644874601
  10. 1644874601
  11. 1644874599
  12. 1644874598
  13. 1644874602
  14. 1644874598
  15. 1644874600
  16. 1644874598
  17. 1644874599
  18. 1644874600
  19. 1644874601
  20. 1644874600
  21. 1644874598
  22. 1644874593
  23. 1644874595
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

76,731KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8226369
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE9EC164121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anthracite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,731 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wayne's Auto World

2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 179,980 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 219,220 KM
$6,285 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Civic LX
 176,201 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

Call Dealer

905-544-XXXX

(click to show)

905-544-5568

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory