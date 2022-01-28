$17,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Corolla
CE
1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
76,731KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8226369
- VIN: 2T1BURHE9EC164121
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Anthracite
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,731 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location
1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1