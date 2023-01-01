Menu
2014 Toyota Tacoma

117,125 KM

$30,900

+ tax & licensing
RDJ Auto Sales & Service

905-318-3353

SR5,CREW CAB,V6,1 OWNER,ACCIDENT FREE

Location

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

905-318-3353

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

117,125KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10155273
  • VIN: 5tfmu4fn3ex024517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,125 KM

Vehicle Description

1 owner, accident free,clean carfax,4x4,v6,crew cab, alloys,financing and warranty available,safety included,no added fees or charges,extra clean condition,like new.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

