2014 Toyota Tacoma
SR5,CREW CAB,V6,1 OWNER,ACCIDENT FREE
Location
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
905-318-3353
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
117,125KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10155273
- VIN: 5tfmu4fn3ex024517
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,125 KM
Vehicle Description
1 owner, accident free,clean carfax,4x4,v6,crew cab, alloys,financing and warranty available,safety included,no added fees or charges,extra clean condition,like new.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
