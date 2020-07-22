+ taxes & licensing
We Are Excited To Offer This 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan. Interesting Features Of This Model Are Affordability, Fuel Economy On A 2.0l 4CLY Automatic Transmission, Heated Seats, AC, Automatic Windows And Doors, Good Handling And Braking, Excellent Fit And Finish. Accident Free, Fully Certified. This Vehicle Was Engineered To Be Both Economically And Environmentally Friendly With Exceptional Fuel Efficiency. This 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Has Low Mileage It Has Been Parked More Than Driven. More Information About The 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan: The 2014 Jetta Competes With The Honda Civic, Mazda3 And Toyota Corolla. Previously, Price Kept It Just Out Of Reach Of Potential Buyers Of The Competition, But Since 2011, Volkswagen Has Worked To Give Buyers The Best Of All Worlds-- Carefully Packaging Features And Tweaking The Jetta's Price Level. This Means That Buyers Can Get A Premium German Sedan At An Entry-Level Price, With Fit And Finish Similar To That On Cars That Cost Two And Three Times As Much.
OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All Of Our Pre-Owned Vehicles Are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for Canada and the U.S. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what you're looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldn't be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.
Dear Valued Customers Due To Covid-19 Pandemic Our Showroom Will Be Open By Appointment Only So You We Can Enjoy Our 1 On 1 VIP Service And Also Allows Us To Disinfect Our Vehicles Between Each Customer To Keep Ourselves And Our Customers Healthy. We Also Offer 100% Online Buy Cars Online Complete With Financing And Delivery! We Remain Committed To Providing You With The Support And An Amazing Promotion At These Extraordinary Times. Please Contact For Details To Take An Advantage Of These Great Offers.
Book Your Appointment Today. Call or text us at (905) 975-9705, (905) 531-9705 email: gusmarkos@gmail.com. Traveling to see us? Ask us about our customer travel program. Need a delivery to anywhere in Ontario? No problem! Our staff is willing to come to you!
401 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Y4