2014 Volkswagen Jetta

163,761 KM

$6,499

+ tax & licensing
TRENDLINE+

401 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Y4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5406803
  • Stock #: GG5462029
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ6EM255076

163,761KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,761 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are Excited To Offer This 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan. Interesting Features Of This Model Are Affordability, Fuel Economy On A 2.0l 4CLY Automatic Transmission, Heated Seats, AC, Automatic Windows And Doors, Good Handling And Braking, Excellent Fit And Finish. Accident Free, Fully Certified. This Vehicle Was Engineered To Be Both Economically And Environmentally Friendly With Exceptional Fuel Efficiency. This 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Has Low Mileage It Has Been Parked More Than Driven. More Information About The 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan: The 2014 Jetta Competes With The Honda Civic, Mazda3 And Toyota Corolla. Previously, Price Kept It Just Out Of Reach Of Potential Buyers Of The Competition, But Since 2011, Volkswagen Has Worked To Give Buyers The Best Of All Worlds-- Carefully Packaging Features And Tweaking The Jetta's Price Level. This Means That Buyers Can Get A Premium German Sedan At An Entry-Level Price, With Fit And Finish Similar To That On Cars That Cost Two And Three Times As Much.

OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All Of Our Pre-Owned Vehicles Are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for Canada and the U.S. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what you're looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldn't be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.

Dear Valued Customers Due To Covid-19 Pandemic Our Showroom Will Be Open By Appointment Only So You We Can Enjoy Our 1 On 1 VIP Service And Also Allows Us To Disinfect Our Vehicles Between Each Customer To Keep Ourselves And Our Customers Healthy. We Also Offer 100% Online Buy Cars Online Complete With Financing And Delivery! We Remain Committed To Providing You With The Support And An Amazing Promotion At These Extraordinary Times. Please Contact For Details To Take An Advantage Of These Great Offers.

Book Your Appointment Today. Call or text us at (905) 975-9705, (905) 531-9705 email: gusmarkos@gmail.com. Traveling to see us? Ask us about our customer travel program. Need a delivery to anywhere in Ontario? No problem! Our staff is willing to come to you!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

401 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Y4

