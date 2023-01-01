2014 Volkswagen Jetta

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 5 , 5 4 1 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9754315

9754315 Stock #: 100970

100970 VIN: 3VW2K7AJ2EM396002

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 105,541 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Steel Wheels Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Covers Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire

