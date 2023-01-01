$12,995+ tax & licensing
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Parkdale Auto Centre
905-546-7373
2014 Volkswagen Jetta
TRENDLINE+
Location
115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
105,541KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9754315
- Stock #: 100970
- VIN: 3VW2K7AJ2EM396002
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 105,541 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
