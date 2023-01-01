Menu
2014 Volkswagen Jetta

105,541 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Parkdale Auto Centre

905-546-7373

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE+

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE+

Location

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

105,541KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9754315
  • Stock #: 100970
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ2EM396002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,541 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Volkswagen jetta trendline + nice blue with black interior low km comes with power windows and locks keyless entry heated front seats and much more looks and runs great 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Email Parkdale Auto Centre

Parkdale Auto Centre

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

