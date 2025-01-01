Menu
2015 Acura ILX

182,920 KM

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Acura ILX

Tech Pkg *NAV, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF*

12676839

2015 Acura ILX

Tech Pkg *NAV, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

  1. 1750728166
  2. 1750728166
  3. 1750728167
  4. 1750728167
  5. 1750728167
  6. 1750728167
  7. 1750728167
  8. 1750728166
  9. 1750728166
  10. 1750728166
  11. 1750728166
  12. 1750728166
  13. 1750728166
  14. 1750728166
  15. 1750728166
  16. 1750728166
  17. 1750728166
  18. 1750728166
  19. 1750728166
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
182,920KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 19VDE1F77FE400854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 182,920 KM

Vehicle Description

Zen's Auto Sales

NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!

Price + HST + licensing 

Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!

Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!

74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5

https://zensautosales.ca/

SAFETY INCLUDED

Carfax included

Financing Available

Navigation

Backup camera

Leather seats

Heated seats

Push start

Sunroof

Fog light

Tow Hook

Power locks

Power mirrors

Power windows

Cruise control

Auxiliary input

Air Conditioning

USB

 

Remote key-less entry

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Email Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
Call Dealer

905-962-2226

$12,495

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2015 Acura ILX