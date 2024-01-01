Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2015 Acura RDX AWD 4dr Tech Pkg,excellent conditions,2 previous owners,clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999</p><p>click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=m0i41QJCjJdS2ThRBnnzGJrsrDCG//06</p>

2015 Acura RDX

243,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Acura RDX

AWD 4dr Tech Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Acura RDX

AWD 4dr Tech Pkg

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

  1. 1730416555
  2. 1730416558
  3. 1730416564
  4. 1730416568
  5. 1730416571
  6. 1730416577
  7. 1730416581
  8. 1730416585
  9. 1730416588
  10. 1730416591
  11. 1730416595
  12. 1730416599
  13. 1730416602
  14. 1730416605
  15. 1730416610
  16. 1730416615
  17. 1730416619
  18. 1730416622
  19. 1730416626
  20. 1730416629
  21. 1730416633
  22. 1730416636
  23. 1730416642
  24. 1730416645
  25. 1730416648
  26. 1730416652
  27. 1730416655
  28. 1730416661
  29. 1730416664
  30. 1730416668
  31. 1730416671
  32. 1730416675
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
243,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5J8TB4H54FL804227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 243,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Acura RDX AWD 4dr Tech Pkg,excellent conditions,2 previous owners,clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=m0i41QJCjJdS2ThRBnnzGJrsrDCG//06

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GC Motors

Used 2010 Honda Civic 4dr Auto DX-G for sale in Hamilton, ON
2010 Honda Civic 4dr Auto DX-G 286,000 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Acura TL 4dr Sdn Auto SH-AWD for sale in Hamilton, ON
2012 Acura TL 4dr Sdn Auto SH-AWD 190,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2004 Toyota Sienna 4dr XLE 7-Passenger for sale in Hamilton, ON
2004 Toyota Sienna 4dr XLE 7-Passenger 204,000 KM $8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email GC Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-700-XXXX

(click to show)

289-700-2277

Alternate Numbers
905-312-8999
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

Contact Seller
2015 Acura RDX