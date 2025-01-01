Menu
<p data-start=0 data-end=68><strong data-start=0 data-end=66>Certified 2015 Audi A4 Quattro Technik Pkg – Luxury AWD Sedan!</strong></p><p data-start=70 data-end=350>Experience premium performance and luxury in this <strong data-start=120 data-end=161>2015 Audi A4 Quattro Technik Package.</strong> With its <strong data-start=171 data-end=264>2.0L Turbocharged engine, automatic transmission, and Audi’s legendary Quattro AWD system</strong>, this sedan delivers an <strong data-start=289 data-end=321>unmatched driving experience</strong> in all weather conditions.</p><h3 data-start=352 data-end=375><strong data-start=356 data-end=373>Key Features:</strong></h3><p data-start=376 data-end=1048>✅ <strong data-start=378 data-end=396>Back-Up Camera</strong> – Park with ease and confidence<br data-start=428 data-end=431 />✅ <strong data-start=433 data-end=454>Navigation System</strong> – Get to your destination effortlessly<br data-start=493 data-end=496 />✅ <strong data-start=498 data-end=528>Luxurious Leather Interior</strong> – Premium comfort and style<br data-start=556 data-end=559 />✅ <strong data-start=561 data-end=580>Powered Sunroof</strong> – Enjoy open-air driving<br data-start=605 data-end=608 />✅ <strong data-start=610 data-end=640>Heated & Power Front Seats</strong> – Comfort for every season<br data-start=667 data-end=670 />✅ <strong data-start=672 data-end=689>Tilt Steering</strong> – Personalized driving comfort<br data-start=720 data-end=723 />✅ <strong data-start=725 data-end=764>AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audi Multimedia Player</strong> – Superior in-car entertainment<br data-start=796 data-end=799 />✅ <strong data-start=801 data-end=827>Bluetooth Connectivity</strong> – Stay connected hands-free<br data-start=855 data-end=858 />✅ <strong data-start=860 data-end=907>Power Windows, Doors & Remote Keyless Entry</strong> – Convenience at your fingertips<br data-start=940 data-end=943 />✅ <strong data-start=945 data-end=974>Roof Racks & Alloy Wheels</strong> – Sporty and functional<br data-start=998 data-end=1001 />✅ <strong data-start=1003 data-end=1026>Automatic Rear Gate</strong> – Easy trunk access</p><p data-start=1050 data-end=1102>📅 <strong data-start=1053 data-end=1100>Book an Appointment for a Test Drive Today!</strong></p><p data-start=1104 data-end=1272>🚗 <strong data-start=1107 data-end=1154>Shop from Home with 100% Online Car Buying!</strong><br data-start=1154 data-end=1157 />We offer <strong data-start=1166 data-end=1200>financing and delivery options</strong>, so you can purchase your next vehicle from the comfort of your home.</p><p data-start=1274 data-end=1497>✅ <strong data-start=1276 data-end=1328>OMVIC Licensed Dealership – Buy with Confidence!</strong><br data-start=1328 data-end=1331 />All our pre-owned vehicles are <strong data-start=1362 data-end=1383>CarProof VERIFIED</strong>, including <strong data-start=1395 data-end=1470>Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims, and Odometer Records</strong> for the U.S. and Canada.</p><p data-start=1499 data-end=1671>🔍 <strong data-start=1502 data-end=1538>Looking for a Different Vehicle?</strong><br data-start=1538 data-end=1541 />We sell all makes and models—if we don’t have what you’re looking for, <strong data-start=1612 data-end=1638>we’ll find it for you!</strong> We also welcome all trade-ins.</p><p data-start=1673 data-end=1827>📍 <strong data-start=1676 data-end=1733>Visit Us at 401 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON, L8H 5Y4</strong><br data-start=1733 data-end=1736 />📞 Call or Text: <strong data-start=1753 data-end=1789>(905) 975-9705 or (905) 462-5542</strong><br data-start=1789 data-end=1792 />📧 Email: <strong data-start=1802 data-end=1825>Gusmarkos@gmail.com</strong></p><p data-start=1829 data-end=1980>🚘 <strong data-start=1832 data-end=1882>Need Delivery Anywhere in Ontario? No Problem!</strong><br data-start=1882 data-end=1885 />We’ll bring the vehicle right to your doorstep! <strong data-start=1933 data-end=1978>Ask us about our Customer Travel Program.</strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=1982 data-end=2055 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Drive in <strong data-start=1991 data-end=2025>style, comfort, and confidence</strong> with this Audi A4 today! 🚗💨</p>

Details Description Features

12252121

Location

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5

905-975-9705

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
VIN WAUKFCFL9FN005250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,681 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

