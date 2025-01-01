$10,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Audi A4
4dr Sdn Auto Technik plus quattro
Location
GG Cars
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705
Certified
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,681 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified 2015 Audi A4 Quattro Technik Pkg – Luxury AWD Sedan!
Experience premium performance and luxury in this 2015 Audi A4 Quattro Technik Package. With its 2.0L Turbocharged engine, automatic transmission, and Audi’s legendary Quattro AWD system, this sedan delivers an unmatched driving experience in all weather conditions.Key Features:
✅ Back-Up Camera – Park with ease and confidence
✅ Navigation System – Get to your destination effortlessly
✅ Luxurious Leather Interior – Premium comfort and style
✅ Powered Sunroof – Enjoy open-air driving
✅ Heated & Power Front Seats – Comfort for every season
✅ Tilt Steering – Personalized driving comfort
✅ AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audi Multimedia Player – Superior in-car entertainment
✅ Bluetooth Connectivity – Stay connected hands-free
✅ Power Windows, Doors & Remote Keyless Entry – Convenience at your fingertips
✅ Roof Racks & Alloy Wheels – Sporty and functional
✅ Automatic Rear Gate – Easy trunk access
📅 Book an Appointment for a Test Drive Today!
🚗 Shop from Home with 100% Online Car Buying!
We offer financing and delivery options, so you can purchase your next vehicle from the comfort of your home.
✅ OMVIC Licensed Dealership – Buy with Confidence!
All our pre-owned vehicles are CarProof VERIFIED, including Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims, and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada.
🔍 Looking for a Different Vehicle?
We sell all makes and models—if we don’t have what you’re looking for, we’ll find it for you! We also welcome all trade-ins.
📍 Visit Us at 401 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON, L8H 5Y4
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 or (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@gmail.com
🚘 Need Delivery Anywhere in Ontario? No Problem!
We’ll bring the vehicle right to your doorstep! Ask us about our Customer Travel Program.
Drive in style, comfort, and confidence with this Audi A4 today! 🚗💨
