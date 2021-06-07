Menu
2015 Audi A4

146,347 KM

Details

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

1-888-793-5753

2015 Audi A4

2015 Audi A4

2.0T Sedan quattro Tiptronic

2015 Audi A4

2.0T Sedan quattro Tiptronic

Location

Car Nation Canada

1977 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

1-888-793-5753

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

146,347KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7185887
  VIN: WAUFFCFL0FN013190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 146,347 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 AUDI A4 QUATTRO PREMIUM PLUS.  2.0L TURBO 4CYL, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, MOONROOF, ALLOY WHEELS AND MUCH MUCH MORE. Price + HST 

All trades are welcome
Low finance rates available O.A.C.
Carfax certified
Safety Inspected

Mazda of Hamilton, serving the Hamilton and surrounding area for over 30 years. We are a full-service dealership offering a large selection of both new and used inventory, as well as a Parts and Service Departments. Our Used Inventory is well reconditioned to ensure our buyers have the best ownership experience possible. Call or email Mazda of Hamilton today!

 

Vehicle Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Mazda of Hamilton

1977 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

1-888-793-5753

1-888-234-7906
