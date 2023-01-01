Menu
Account
Sign In
OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 7.99% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.*** <br>

2015 Buick Regal

178,032 KM

Details Description

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Buick Regal

Premium 2

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Buick Regal

Premium 2

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

  1. 10724159
  2. 10724159
  3. 10724159
  4. 10724159
  5. 10724159
  6. 10724159
  7. 10724159
  8. 10724159
  9. 10724159
  10. 10724159
  11. 10724159
  12. 10724159
  13. 10724159
  14. 10724159
  15. 10724159
  16. 10724159
  17. 10724159
  18. 10724159
  19. 10724159
  20. 10724159
  21. 10724159
  22. 10724159
  23. 10724159
Contact Seller

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
178,032KM
Used
VIN 2G4GS5GXXF9134324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 178,032 KM

Vehicle Description

OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 7.99% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wayne's Auto World

Used 2015 Hyundai Accent GL for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 Hyundai Accent GL 107,793 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY for sale in Hamilton, ON
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY 85,825 KM $13,495 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda Civic EX for sale in Hamilton, ON
2021 Honda Civic EX 62,355 KM $25,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wayne's Auto World

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

Call Dealer

905-544-XXXX

(click to show)

905-544-5568

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

Contact Seller
2015 Buick Regal