2015 Buick Regal
Premium 2
Wayne's Auto World
1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
905-544-5568
178,032KM
Used
VIN 2G4GS5GXXF9134324
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 178,032 KM
Vehicle Description
OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 7.99% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***
