905-920-2663
2015 Cadillac ATS
2.5 RWD *LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SAFETY*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9958274
- VIN: 1G6AA5RAXF0130082
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 136,528 KM
Vehicle Description
Zen's Auto Sale Inc.
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing
1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Carfax included
Safety
Financing available
Push button Start
Heated seats
Cruise control
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Auxiliary input
USB
Bluetooth
Remote key-less entry
Power windows
CD player
Premium audio
