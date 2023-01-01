Menu
2015 Cadillac ATS

136,528 KM

Details Description Features

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Zens Auto Sales

905-920-2663

2015 Cadillac ATS

2015 Cadillac ATS

2.5 RWD *LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SAFETY*

2015 Cadillac ATS

2.5 RWD *LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SAFETY*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-920-2663

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

136,528KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9958274
  • VIN: 1G6AA5RAXF0130082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,528 KM

Vehicle Description

Zen's Auto Sale Inc.
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing
1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Carfax included
Safety
Financing available
Push button Start
Heated seats
Cruise control
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Auxiliary input
USB
Bluetooth
Remote key-less entry
Power windows
CD player
Premium audio

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

