$19,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Colorado
LT
Location
Used
87,011KM
VIN 1GCHSBEA3F1265962
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 87,011 KM
Vehicle Description
OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 7.99% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***
Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location
