<p>✅ Certified | No Accidents | 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT | 6-Speed Manual | Bluetooth</p><p> </p><p>Fun to drive and fuel-efficient! This **Certified 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT** with **6-Speed Manual Transmission** offers great value, sporty performance, and excellent comfort — NO ACCIDENTS and fully Certified!</p><p> </p><p>🔹 1.4L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine – 6-Speed Manual Transmission  </p><p>🔹 Front Wheel Drive – Confident Handling  </p><p>🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-Free Calling & Audio  </p><p>🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player with AUX & USB Ports  </p><p>🔹 Cruise Control – Effortless Highway Driving  </p><p>🔹 Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors  </p><p>🔹 Remote Keyless Entry – Convenience at Your Fingertips  </p><p>🔹 Rear Defogger – Clear Vision in All Weather  </p><p>🔹 Sporty & Efficient Sedan – Great Daily Driver  </p><p>🔹 Runs and Drives Great!</p><p> </p><p>📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario  </p><p>📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542  </p><p>📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com  </p><p>🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!</p><p> </p><p>🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership  </p><p>✔️ CarProof VERIFIED – Lien, Registration, Accident, and Odometer Records  </p><p>✔️ NO HIDDEN FEES – Just Price + HST + Licensing  </p><p>✔️ We Welcome All Trade-Ins – Get Top Value for Yours  </p><p>✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!</p><p> </p><p>💻 100% Online Car Buying Available – Financing & Delivery Options  </p><p>🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It Straight To You  </p><p>✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!</p>

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

140,423 KM

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT | 6 Speed Manual | Certified

12584201

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT | 6 Speed Manual | Certified

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5

905-975-9705

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
140,423KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PD5SBXF7104180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,423 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GG Cars

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
2015 Chevrolet Cruze