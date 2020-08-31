2015 Chevrolet Cruze

Safety
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
Additional Features
Oil life monitoring system
Trunk emergency release handle
Enhanced Acoustic Package
Theft-deterrent System With Anti-theft Alarm And Engine Immobilizer
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Defogger, rear window, electric
Door handles, body-colour
Wipers, front intermittent, variable
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Air bags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System
Door locks, rear child security
Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio
Battery, 438 cold-cranking amps
ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC
Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual
Rear air ducts, floor mounted
Brakes, front disc/rear drum
Glass, solar-absorbing, tinted
Headlamps, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control and delay feature
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Tire, compact spare and spare wheel includes jack and lug nut wrench
Tires, P215/60R16, all-season, blackwall, low rolling resistance
Air conditioning, single-zone electronic includes air filter
Armrest, rear centre, articulating with dual cup holders
Centre stack, integrated with ambient LED back lighting
Console, centre with sliding armrest, storage, front and rear 12-volt auxiliary power outlets and dual cup holders
Cup holders 2 in front centre console, 2 in rear seat armrest and 1 bottle holder in each front door panel
Lighting, interior, dome with theater dimming, dual map lights, illuminated trunk area
Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, located in centre console
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way manual
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way manual
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding with adjustable head restraints on outboard positions
Steering wheel, 3-spoke, comfort grip
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors
Windows, power with Express-Down on all and driver Express Up
Axle, 3.83 final drive ratio
Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
Steering, power, electric, rack-mounted
Suspension, front independent McPherson strut aluminum control arms with hydraulic bushings, 25mm hollow stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear, compound crank
Safety belts, 3-point, all seating positions, front height adjustable
SiriusXM Satellite Radio XM Select features 120 channels, including commercial-free music as well as the best in news, sports, talk, comedy and more; digital quality sound; includes 3 trial months
