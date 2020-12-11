2015 Chevrolet Cruze...

+ taxes & licensing
905-573-9007
2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1
905-573-9007
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
LOW KMS ! ONLY 107,156 KMS BLACK ON BLACK 4 CYLINDER 6 SPEED MAUAL TRANSMISSION , POWER GROUP PACKAGE !! TWO SET OF TIRES !! CERTIFIED !!! COLLECTIBLE AUTO SALES HAMILTON 905-573-9007 107,156 KMS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1