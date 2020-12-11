Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

107,800 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Collectible Auto Sales

905-573-9007

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Location

Collectible Auto Sales

2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1

905-573-9007

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

107,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6342521
  • VIN: 1G1PD5SB2F7123936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,800 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS ! ONLY 107,156 KMS   BLACK ON BLACK  4 CYLINDER  6 SPEED MAUAL TRANSMISSION  , POWER GROUP PACKAGE !!  TWO SET OF TIRES !! CERTIFIED !!! COLLECTIBLE AUTO SALES HAMILTON 905-573-9007  107,156 KMS 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Collectible Auto Sales

2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 107,800 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
2011 GMC Sierra 1500...
 254,760 KM
$13,990 + tax & lic
2008 GMC Canyon SLE
 207,355 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic

Email Collectible Auto Sales

Collectible Auto Sales

Collectible Auto Sales

2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1

Call Dealer

905-573-XXXX

(click to show)

905-573-9007

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory