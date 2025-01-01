Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=p1>✅ Certified | No Accidents | 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT w/2LT AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Navigation | Back-Up Camera</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>This <span class=s1><strong>2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT w/2LT AWD</strong></span> blends luxury features with everyday practicality. With <span class=s1><strong>NO ACCIDENTS</strong></span> and all the right equipment, it’s the perfect SUV for comfort, convenience, and safety.</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>🔹 2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine – Automatic Transmission</p><p class=p1>🔹 All Wheel Drive – Confident Handling in All Conditions</p><p class=p1>🔹 Back-Up Camera – Safe & Easy Parking</p><p class=p1>🔹 Leather Interior – Premium Comfort</p><p class=p1>🔹 Sunroof – Open Up the Drive</p><p class=p1>🔹 Factory Navigation – Always Stay on Course</p><p class=p1>🔹 Heated Front Seats – Winter Ready</p><p class=p1>🔹 Pioneer Premium Sound System – Excellent Audio Quality</p><p class=p1>🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player with Auxiliary Port & Bluetooth Connectivity</p><p class=p1>🔹 Power Driver Seat – Adjustable Comfort</p><p class=p1>🔹 Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors – Everyday Convenience</p><p class=p1>🔹 Cruise Control – Smooth Highway Driving</p><p class=p1>🔹 Rear Defogger – Clear Visibility in All Weather</p><p class=p1>🔹 Alloy Wheels – Stylish & Functional</p><p class=p1>🔹 Runs and Drives Great!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario</p><p class=p1>📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542</p><p class=p1>📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com</p><p class=p1>🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership</p><p class=p1>✔️ <span class=s1><strong>CARFAX VERIFIED</strong></span> – No Accidents, Lien-Free, Full History</p><p class=p1>✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing</p><p class=p1>✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar for Your Vehicle</p><p class=p1>✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options</p><p class=p1>🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – Direct to Your Door</p><p class=p1>✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!</p>

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

184,786 KM

Details Description Features

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD LT w/2LT | NAV | NO ACCIDENTS | CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
12974851

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD LT w/2LT | NAV | NO ACCIDENTS | CERTIFIED

Location

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5

905-975-9705

  1. 1758055915779
  2. 1758055916364
  3. 1758055916822
  4. 1758055917316
  5. 1758055917789
  6. 1758055918204
  7. 1758055918657
  8. 1758055919141
  9. 1758055919575
  10. 1758055920011
  11. 1758055920519
  12. 1758055921018
  13. 1758055921506
  14. 1758055921942
  15. 1758055922413
  16. 1758055922818
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
184,786KM
Good Condition
VIN 2GNFLGEK4F6186217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,786 KM

Vehicle Description

✅ Certified | No Accidents | 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT w/2LT AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Navigation | Back-Up Camera

 

This 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT w/2LT AWD blends luxury features with everyday practicality. With NO ACCIDENTS and all the right equipment, it’s the perfect SUV for comfort, convenience, and safety.

 

🔹 2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine – Automatic Transmission

🔹 All Wheel Drive – Confident Handling in All Conditions

🔹 Back-Up Camera – Safe & Easy Parking

🔹 Leather Interior – Premium Comfort

🔹 Sunroof – Open Up the Drive

🔹 Factory Navigation – Always Stay on Course

🔹 Heated Front Seats – Winter Ready

🔹 Pioneer Premium Sound System – Excellent Audio Quality

🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player with Auxiliary Port & Bluetooth Connectivity

🔹 Power Driver Seat – Adjustable Comfort

🔹 Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors – Everyday Convenience

🔹 Cruise Control – Smooth Highway Driving

🔹 Rear Defogger – Clear Visibility in All Weather

🔹 Alloy Wheels – Stylish & Functional

🔹 Runs and Drives Great!

 

📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario

📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542

📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com

🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!

 

🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership

✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – No Accidents, Lien-Free, Full History

✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing

✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar for Your Vehicle

✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!

 

💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options

🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – Direct to Your Door

✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GG Cars

Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox AWD LT w/2LT | NAV | NO ACCIDENTS | CERTIFIED for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 Chevrolet Equinox AWD LT w/2LT | NAV | NO ACCIDENTS | CERTIFIED 184,786 KM $9,499 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0l Trendline+ | CERTIFIED for sale in Hamilton, ON
2012 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0l Trendline+ | CERTIFIED 219,172 KM $5,499 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Focus SE HB | NO ACCIDENTS | CERTIFIED | 43 RECORDS for sale in Hamilton, ON
2014 Ford Focus SE HB | NO ACCIDENTS | CERTIFIED | 43 RECORDS 206,342 KM $5,999 + tax & lic

Email GG Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GG Cars

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-975-XXXX

(click to show)

905-975-9705

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,499

+ taxes & licensing>

GG Cars

905-975-9705

2015 Chevrolet Equinox