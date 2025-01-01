$9,499+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD LT w/2LT | NAV | NO ACCIDENTS | CERTIFIED
2015 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD LT w/2LT | NAV | NO ACCIDENTS | CERTIFIED
Location
GG Cars
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705
Certified
$9,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 184,786 KM
Vehicle Description
✅ Certified | No Accidents | 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT w/2LT AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Navigation | Back-Up Camera
This 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT w/2LT AWD blends luxury features with everyday practicality. With NO ACCIDENTS and all the right equipment, it’s the perfect SUV for comfort, convenience, and safety.
🔹 2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine – Automatic Transmission
🔹 All Wheel Drive – Confident Handling in All Conditions
🔹 Back-Up Camera – Safe & Easy Parking
🔹 Leather Interior – Premium Comfort
🔹 Sunroof – Open Up the Drive
🔹 Factory Navigation – Always Stay on Course
🔹 Heated Front Seats – Winter Ready
🔹 Pioneer Premium Sound System – Excellent Audio Quality
🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player with Auxiliary Port & Bluetooth Connectivity
🔹 Power Driver Seat – Adjustable Comfort
🔹 Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors – Everyday Convenience
🔹 Cruise Control – Smooth Highway Driving
🔹 Rear Defogger – Clear Visibility in All Weather
🔹 Alloy Wheels – Stylish & Functional
🔹 Runs and Drives Great!
📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com
🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!
🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – No Accidents, Lien-Free, Full History
✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!
💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – Direct to Your Door
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From GG Cars
Email GG Cars
GG Cars
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-975-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-975-9705