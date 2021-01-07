Menu
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

235,644 KM

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

LS

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

235,644KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6595447
  • VIN: 3GCUKPECXFG362444

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 235,644 KM

Vehicle Description

OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 4.89% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Included
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Email Wayne's Auto World

