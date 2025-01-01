Menu
<p class=p1>✅ Certified | 2015 Chevrolet Sonic LT | 1.8L | 5-Speed Manual | Hatchback</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>This Certified 2015 Chevrolet Sonic LT is a compact, sporty, and fuel-efficient hatchback — perfect for city driving or daily commuting, with fun-to-drive manual transmission and modern comfort features.</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>🔹 1.8L 4-Cylinder Engine – 5-Speed Manual Transmission</p><p class=p1>🔹 Front-Wheel Drive – Efficient and Smooth</p><p class=p1>🔹 Backup Camera – Added Safety and Convenience</p><p class=p1>🔹 Cloth Interior – Clean and Comfortable</p><p class=p1>🔹 Heated Front Seats – Stay Warm in Winter</p><p class=p1>🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming</p><p class=p1>🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player with AUX & USB Input</p><p class=p1>🔹 Cruise Control – Effortless Highway Driving</p><p class=p1>🔹 Air Conditioning – Comfortable Cabin Climate</p><p class=p1>🔹 Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors</p><p class=p1>🔹 Keyless Entry</p><p class=p1>🔹 Alloy Wheels – Sporty and Stylish</p><p class=p1>🔹 Excellent on Gas – Great Commuter Vehicle</p><p class=p1>🔹 Runs and Drives Great!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>📍 Visit Us: 74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario</p><p class=p1>📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542</p><p class=p1>📧 Email: Gusmarkos@gmail.com</p><p class=p1>🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership</p><p class=p1>✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – Clean History & Lien-Free</p><p class=p1>✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing</p><p class=p1>✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar for Your Vehicle</p><p class=p1>✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options</p><p class=p1>🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It to You</p><p class=p1>✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!</p>

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

180,183 KM

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing
GG Cars

74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9

905-975-9705

VIN 1G1JD6SH6F4114822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,183 KM

Vehicle Description

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
