$5,999+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Sonic
HB LT Manual | CERTIFIED
2015 Chevrolet Sonic
HB LT Manual | CERTIFIED
Location
GG Cars
74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
905-975-9705
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,183 KM
Vehicle Description
✅ Certified | 2015 Chevrolet Sonic LT | 1.8L | 5-Speed Manual | Hatchback
This Certified 2015 Chevrolet Sonic LT is a compact, sporty, and fuel-efficient hatchback — perfect for city driving or daily commuting, with fun-to-drive manual transmission and modern comfort features.
🔹 1.8L 4-Cylinder Engine – 5-Speed Manual Transmission
🔹 Front-Wheel Drive – Efficient and Smooth
🔹 Backup Camera – Added Safety and Convenience
🔹 Cloth Interior – Clean and Comfortable
🔹 Heated Front Seats – Stay Warm in Winter
🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player with AUX & USB Input
🔹 Cruise Control – Effortless Highway Driving
🔹 Air Conditioning – Comfortable Cabin Climate
🔹 Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors
🔹 Keyless Entry
🔹 Alloy Wheels – Sporty and Stylish
🔹 Excellent on Gas – Great Commuter Vehicle
🔹 Runs and Drives Great!
📍 Visit Us: 74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@gmail.com
🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!
🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – Clean History & Lien-Free
✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!
💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It to You
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From GG Cars
Email GG Cars
GG Cars
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-975-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-975-9705