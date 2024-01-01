Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2015 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING for sale in Hamilton, ON

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

174,370 KM

Details Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Location

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

  1. 1721744671
  2. 1721744671
  3. 1721744671
  4. 1721744671
  5. 1721744671
  6. 1721744671
  7. 1721744671
  8. 1721744671
  9. 1721744671
  10. 1721744671
  11. 1721744671
  12. 1721744671
  13. 1721744671
  14. 1721744671
  15. 1721744671
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
174,370KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RC1BG2FR707727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 174,370 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Star Sales Ltd

Used 2006 Kia Sportage 4dr LX V6 Auto AWD for sale in Hamilton, ON
2006 Kia Sportage 4dr LX V6 Auto AWD 144,630 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Hyundai Tucson 4WD 4dr V6 Auto Limited for sale in Hamilton, ON
2009 Hyundai Tucson 4WD 4dr V6 Auto Limited 137,311 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class for sale in Hamilton, ON
2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 144,870 KM $8,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Star Sales Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Star Sales Ltd

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-639-XXXX

(click to show)

289-639-6755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Star Sales Ltd

289-639-6755

Contact Seller
2015 Chrysler Town & Country