2015 Chrysler Town & Country
TOURING L
Location
Wayne's Auto World
1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
905-544-5568
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
162,231KM
VIN 2C4RC1CG5FR626140
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 162,231 KM
Vehicle Description
OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 6.99% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***
More inventory From Wayne's Auto World
2015 Honda Accord EX 145,402 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer SE LTD EDITION 97,635 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Yukon Denali 176,935 KM $31,999 + tax & lic
Wayne's Auto World
Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location
1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
2015 Chrysler Town & Country