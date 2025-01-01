$7,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn SXT
Location
GG Cars
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705
Certified
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 223,562 KM
Vehicle Description
✅ Certified | 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew SXT – Stow N’ Go | Navigation | DVD | Rear Cam
Looking for a reliable, family-friendly van with tons of space and entertainment? This Certified 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew SXT checks all the boxes – loaded with features, comfort, and value!
🚗 Vehicle Highlights:
✔️ 3.6L V6 Engine – FWD – Smooth Power & Efficiency
✔️ Stow N’ Go Seating – Fold-Flat Seats for Maximum Cargo Space
✔️ Navigation System – Built-In GPS to Keep You on Track
✔️ Back-Up Camera – Park With Confidence
✔️ Rear DVD Entertainment Screen – Perfect for Family Road Trips
✔️ Bluetooth & AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX – Stay Connected and Entertained
✔️ Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, and Doors
✔️ Automatic Sliding Doors – Hands-Free Convenience
✔️ Keyless Entry – Convenience at Your Fingertips
✔️ Dual-Zone Front & Rear A/C with Rear A/C Controls – Comfort for Everyone
✔️ Wood Trim Interior – Touch of Class
✔️ Cruise Control – Great for Long Drives
✔️ Runs and Drives Great!
📍 Visit Us At: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 or (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com
🗓️ Test Drives By Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!
🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CarProof VERIFIED – Accident History, Lien Search, and Odometer Records
✔️ All-Inclusive Pricing – NO HIDDEN FEES! Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ We Take All Trade-Ins
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!
💻 Buy 100% Online – Financing & Delivery Available
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It To Your Door
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program
Vehicle Features
