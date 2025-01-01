Menu
✅ Certified | 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew SXT – Stow N' Go | Navigation | DVD | Rear Cam

Looking for a reliable, family-friendly van with tons of space and entertainment? This Certified 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew SXT checks all the boxes – loaded with features, comfort, and value!

🚗 Vehicle Highlights:
✔️ 3.6L V6 Engine – FWD – Smooth Power & Efficiency
✔️ Stow N' Go Seating – Fold-Flat Seats for Maximum Cargo Space
✔️ Navigation System – Built-In GPS to Keep You on Track
✔️ Back-Up Camera – Park With Confidence
✔️ Rear DVD Entertainment Screen – Perfect for Family Road Trips
✔️ Bluetooth & AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX – Stay Connected and Entertained
✔️ Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, and Doors
✔️ Automatic Sliding Doors – Hands-Free Convenience
✔️ Keyless Entry – Convenience at Your Fingertips
✔️ Dual-Zone Front & Rear A/C with Rear A/C Controls – Comfort for Everyone
✔️ Wood Trim Interior – Touch of Class
✔️ Cruise Control – Great for Long Drives
✔️ Runs and Drives Great!

📍 Visit Us At: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 or (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com
🗓️ Test Drives By Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!

🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CarProof VERIFIED – Accident History, Lien Search, and Odometer Records
✔️ All-Inclusive Pricing – NO HIDDEN FEES! Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ We Take All Trade-Ins
✔️ Don't See What You Want? We'll Find It For You!

💻 Buy 100% Online – Financing & Delivery Available
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We'll Bring It To Your Door
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 2C4RDGBG2FR537370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 223,562 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan