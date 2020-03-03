Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CREW PLUS | POWER SLIDERS | NAV | LEATHER |

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CREW PLUS | POWER SLIDERS | NAV | LEATHER |

Dewildt Chrysler

1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7

905-312-0090

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 150,487KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4711704
  • Stock #: J20023A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG0FR568520
Exterior Colour
Bright White
Interior Colour
Black
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

LOADED FULL STOW N GO!!! DUAL DVD!!! ONE OWNER!!! LIKE NEW TIRES AND BRAKES ALL AROUND!!! 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus full stow n go equipped with the award-winning 3.6L Pentastar engine and 6 speed automatic transmission. Factory options include heated leather seats, dual DVD/Blu-Ray entertainment, trailer tow group, power liftgate, backup camera, bluetooth, navigation, remote start system, and super console. This ONE OWNER trade-in is in excellent shape, is accident free, and comes fully certified!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7

