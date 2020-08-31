Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

52,277 KM

Details Description

$16,975

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,975

+ taxes & licensing

Dewildt Chrysler

905-312-0090

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT | FULL STOW N GO | LOW KMS |

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT | FULL STOW N GO | LOW KMS |

Location

Dewildt Chrysler

1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7

905-312-0090

Contact Seller

$16,975

+ taxes & licensing

52,277KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5744751
  • Stock #: DC20027A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1FR746213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DC20027A
  • Mileage 52,277 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our pre-owned vehicles go through a 144 point inspection. Purchase a used vehicle with confidence at DeWildt Chrysler Dodge Jeep. We are not responsible for incorrectly listed equipment, clerical errors, misinformation, price errors or delays in price changes, picture content. INSPECT VEHICLE FOR CORRECT EQUIPMENT BEFORE TAKING DELIVERY. Prices subject to change without notice. All vehicles subject to prior sale. ALL VEHICLES INCLUDE ONE KEY/REMOTE (if applicable) BUT SOME MAY INCLUDE TWO KEYS/REMOTES. Vehicles may have road chips, scratches, scuffs, etc. Depending on vehicle's age, normal wear and tear should be anticipated. Missing keys and floor mats may be obtained at dealer's internal cost.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dewildt Chrysler

2015 RAM 1500 SXT | ...
 154,520 KM
$19,975 + tax & lic
2012 Jeep Wrangler S...
 81,410 KM
$21,975 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Sonata ...
 172,266 KM
$7,975 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dewildt Chrysler

Dewildt Chrysler

Dewildt Chrysler

1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7

Call Dealer

905-312-XXXX

(click to show)

905-312-0090

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory