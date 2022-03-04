Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

68,307 KM

Details Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

  1. 1650983161
  2. 1650983161
  3. 1650983161
  4. 1650983162
  5. 1650983158
  6. 1650983162
  7. 1650983161
  8. 1650983160
  9. 1650983161
  10. 1650983161
  11. 1650983160
  12. 1650983158
  13. 1650983161
  14. 1650983154
  15. 1650983158
  16. 1650983151
  17. 1650983161
  18. 1650983156
  19. 1650983162
  20. 1650983159
  21. 1650983157
  22. 1650983158
  23. 1650983160
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

68,307KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8500982
  • Stock #: 4323
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9FR744323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4323
  • Mileage 68,307 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Cloth Seats
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wayne's Auto World

2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 259,225 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SE
 198,494 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 68,307 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

Call Dealer

905-544-XXXX

(click to show)

905-544-5568

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory