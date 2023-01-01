2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 1 , 8 0 1 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9901169

9901169 Stock #: C4364

C4364 VIN: 2C4RDGDG4FR584364

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 141,801 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Sliding Doors Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.