Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

141,801 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Best Motors

289-988-8088

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

Location

Best Motors

82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7

289-988-8088

  1. 1683006141
  2. 1683006141
  3. 1683006141
  4. 1683006141
  5. 1683006141
  6. 1683006141
  7. 1683006141
  8. 1683006141
  9. 1683006141
  10. 1683006141
  11. 1683006141
  12. 1683006141
  13. 1683006141
  14. 1683006141
  15. 1683006141
  16. 1683006141
  17. 1683006141
  18. 1683006141
  19. 1683006141
  20. 1683006141
  21. 1683006141
  22. 1683006141
  23. 1683006141
  24. 1683006141
  25. 1683006141
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
141,801KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9901169
  • Stock #: C4364
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG4FR584364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 141,801 KM

Vehicle Description

OUR NEW LOCATION IS NOW OPEN !!!!!!
Displayed Could be available at
The new location Please call before coming
To see the vehicle!!!!

LOWEST PRICE POLICY IN EFFECT !!!!!
PRICE+ HST & Licensing ( No Extra Fees ) !!!!
All Pricing Is Pre-negotiated to save you Time & Money !!

WE WANT YOUR TRADE-IN , TOP VALUE PAID

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR VEHICLES
OF 10 YEARS OLD AND LESS !!!!
WE APPROVE ALL CREDITS , EVERYONE
IS APPROVED, ALL CREDITS ARE WELCOME!

ALL OUR VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED !!!
And Professionally Detailed At No Extra Cost
MTO Standards Certificate Included .

EXTENDED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE UP
TO 3 YEARS !!!!!!

Carfax Reports Are Provided with every
Vehicle at No Charge !!!

FREE OIL & FILTER CHANGE !!!
SPECIAL & GREAT DEALS ON WINTER TIRES
FOR VEHICLES PURCHASED FROM US !!!

Customer Satisfaction Is Our First Priority
We offer Friendly Staff , No Pressure
Relaxed Enviromnet , Superior Level Of
Guest Experience and Satisfaction!!
More than 100 Vehicles in Stock !!!!
Buy with Confidence, UCDA & OMVIC
Registered !!!!!

To view our inventory please visit our website
@ www.bestmotors.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Best Motors

2012 Chevrolet Sonic...
 145,256 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2013 Acura ILX Tech ...
 79,909 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Edge SEL
 119,314 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Best Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Best Motors

Best Motors

82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7

Call Dealer

289-988-XXXX

(click to show)

289-988-8088

Alternate Numbers
905-536-3232
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory