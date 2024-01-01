$11,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Edge
4DR Sel AWD
Location
GG Cars
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 203,100 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFED 2015 Ford Edge SEL AWD 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT, 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift, Leather, Backup Camera, Remote Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Push To Start, Rear Parking Sensors, 18" Aluminum Polished Wheels, Bluetooth Connection, Heated Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fog Lights, AM/FM/CD/Satellite Radio, Premium 9 Speaker Audio, Air Conditioning, Automatic Doors, Automatic Windows, Tilt Steering, Privacy Glass, 4D Sport Utility, Automatic temperature control, Auxiliary Audio Input, Rear Spoiler, Daylight Running Lights, Child Safety Locks, Variable Speed Intermitted Wiper and MUCH MORE. Book Your Test Drive TODAY!!
We Also Offer 100% Online Buy Cars Online Complete With Financing And Delivery! We Remain Committed To Providing You With The Support And An Amazing Promotion At These Extraordinary Times. Please Contact For Details To Take An Advantage Of These Great Offers.
OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All Of Our Pre-Owned Vehicles Are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what you're looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldn't be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.
We're Located At 1121 King Street East, Hamilton Ontario. Test Drives Are By Appointment Only - Book Your Appointment Today. Call Or Text Us At (905) 975-9705 or (905) 462-5542 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com. Traveling To See Us? Ask Us About Our Customer Travel Program. Need A Delivery To Anywhere In Ontario? No Problem! Our Staff Is Willing To Come To You!
