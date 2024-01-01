Menu
2015 Ford Escape

97,500 KM

Details Features

$28,109

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Escape

SE

2015 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

$28,109

+ taxes & licensing

97,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GX5FUC83271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 00H2359X
  • Mileage 97,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

$28,109

+ taxes & licensing

2015 Ford Escape