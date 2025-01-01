$5,999+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford Escape
FWD SE | Certified
Location
GG Cars
74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
905-975-9705
Certified
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 234,158 KM
Vehicle Description
✅ Certified | 2015 Ford Escape SE | FWD | Back-Up Camera
This Certified 2015 Ford Escape SE is a reliable and well-equipped compact SUV, perfect for city commuting or weekend adventures.
♦ 1.6L 4-Cylinder Engine – Automatic Transmission
♦ Front-Wheel Drive – Smooth and Efficient Handling
♦ Back-Up Camera – Easy Parking and Safer Reversing
♦ Cloth Interior – Comfortable and Durable
♦ Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors
♦ Cruise Control – Effortless Highway Driving
♦ AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player + AUX Input
♦ Traction Control + ABS – Safety in All Conditions
♦ Runs and Drives Great!
📍 Visit Us: 74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@gmail.com
🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!
🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – Full History & Lien-Free
✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!
💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We Bring It to You
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program
Vehicle Features
905-975-9705