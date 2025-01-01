Menu
✅ Certified | 2015 Ford Escape SE | FWD | Back-Up Camera

This Certified 2015 Ford Escape SE is a reliable and well-equipped compact SUV, perfect for city commuting or weekend adventures.

♦ 1.6L 4-Cylinder Engine – Automatic Transmission
♦ Front-Wheel Drive – Smooth and Efficient Handling
♦ Back-Up Camera – Easy Parking and Safer Reversing
♦ Cloth Interior – Comfortable and Durable
♦ Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors
♦ Cruise Control – Effortless Highway Driving
♦ AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player + AUX Input
♦ Traction Control + ABS – Safety in All Conditions
♦ Runs and Drives Great!

📍 Visit Us: 74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@gmail.com
🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!

🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – Full History & Lien-Free
✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don't See What You Want? We'll Find It For You!

💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We Bring It to You
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program

2015 Ford Escape

234,158 KM

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford Escape

FWD SE | Certified

13317341

2015 Ford Escape

FWD SE | Certified

Location

GG Cars

74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9

905-975-9705

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
234,158KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GX3FUC37731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 234,158 KM

Vehicle Description

✅ Certified | 2015 Ford Escape SE | FWD | Back-Up Camera

 

This Certified 2015 Ford Escape SE is a reliable and well-equipped compact SUV, perfect for city commuting or weekend adventures.

 

♦ 1.6L 4-Cylinder Engine – Automatic Transmission

♦ Front-Wheel Drive – Smooth and Efficient Handling

♦ Back-Up Camera – Easy Parking and Safer Reversing

♦ Cloth Interior – Comfortable and Durable

♦ Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors

♦ Cruise Control – Effortless Highway Driving

♦ AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player + AUX Input

♦ Traction Control + ABS – Safety in All Conditions

♦ Runs and Drives Great!

 

📍 Visit Us: 74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario

📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542

📧 Email: Gusmarkos@gmail.com

🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!

 

🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership

✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – Full History & Lien-Free

✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing

✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar for Your Vehicle

✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!

 

💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options

🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We Bring It to You

✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

GG Cars

GG Cars

74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
905-975-9705

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing>

GG Cars

905-975-9705

2015 Ford Escape