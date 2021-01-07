2015 Ford F-150

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Convenience Tow Hooks Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Warranty Warranty Included Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire

