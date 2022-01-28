$19,999+ tax & licensing
Wayne's Auto World
905-544-5568
2015 Ford F-150
XL
Location
1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
207,964KM
Used
Fair Condition
- Listing ID: 8256957
- Stock #: 9913
- VIN: 1FTEX1E85FFC39913
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 207,964 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
