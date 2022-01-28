2015 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999 + taxes & licensing 2 0 7 , 9 6 4 K M Used Fair Condition

Listing ID: 8256957

8256957 Stock #: 9913

9913 VIN: 1FTEX1E85FFC39913

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 207,964 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

