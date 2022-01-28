Menu
2015 Ford F-150

207,964 KM

Details Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

Contact Seller
XL

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

207,964KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 8256957
  • Stock #: 9913
  • VIN: 1FTEX1E85FFC39913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 207,964 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire

Email Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

