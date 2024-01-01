Menu
<div>2015 ford focus SE package maroon with black interior has clean carfax no accidents reported comes with power windows and locks heated seats heated steering wheel backup camera keyless entry alloys full set of winter tires on rims assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000km warranty including looks and runs great </div>

2015 Ford Focus

154,341 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Focus

SE

2015 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
154,341KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FADP3K26FL337220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,341 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 ford focus SE package maroon with black interior has clean carfax no accidents reported comes with power windows and locks heated seats heated steering wheel backup camera keyless entry alloys full set of winter tires on rims assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000km warranty including looks and runs great 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Parkdale Auto Centre

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
905-546-XXXX

905-546-7373

905-543-7373
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Parkdale Auto Centre

905-546-7373

2015 Ford Focus