2015 Ford Focus
SE
2015 Ford Focus
SE
Location
Parkdale Auto Centre
115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
905-546-7373
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
154,341KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FADP3K26FL337220
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 154,341 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 ford focus SE package maroon with black interior has clean carfax no accidents reported comes with power windows and locks heated seats heated steering wheel backup camera keyless entry alloys full set of winter tires on rims assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000km warranty including looks and runs great
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Parkdale Auto Centre
115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
