Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=131 data-end=263><strong data-start=131 data-end=194>Certified – 2015 Ford Focus Hatchback SE with Backup Camera</strong><br data-start=194 data-end=197 />🚗 <strong data-start=200 data-end=263>Reliable, Fuel-Efficient, and Perfect for Everyday Driving!</strong></p><p data-start=265 data-end=494>This <strong data-start=270 data-end=302>2015 Ford Focus SE Hatchback</strong> is the perfect combination of practicality, efficiency, and comfort. Ideal for commuting or weekend getaways, it runs and drives great with a 2.0L I4 engine and smooth automatic transmission.</p><p data-start=496 data-end=1333><strong data-start=496 data-end=513>Key Features:</strong><br data-start=513 data-end=516 />✅ <strong data-start=518 data-end=541>Certified Pre-Owned</strong> – Thoroughly inspected for quality and performance<br data-start=592 data-end=595 />✅ <strong data-start=597 data-end=623>Bluetooth Connectivity</strong> – Stay connected safely and hands-free<br data-start=662 data-end=665 />✅ <strong data-start=667 data-end=689>Sync with AM/FM/CD</strong> – Enjoy your music and calls with ease<br data-start=728 data-end=731 data-is-only-node= />✅ <strong data-start=733 data-end=752>Satellite Radio</strong> – Access your favorite stations anywhere<br data-start=793 data-end=796 />✅ <strong data-start=798 data-end=815>Backup Camera</strong> – Reverse with confidence and added safety<br data-start=858 data-end=861 />✅ <strong data-start=863 data-end=888>Heated Steering Wheel</strong> – Stay warm and comfortable during colder drives<br data-start=937 data-end=940 />✅ <strong data-start=942 data-end=967>Hatchback Versatility</strong> – Extra cargo space with fold-down rear seats<br data-start=1013 data-end=1016 />✅ <strong data-start=1018 data-end=1036>Cloth Interior</strong> – Comfortable and well-maintained<br data-start=1070 data-end=1073 />✅ <strong data-start=1075 data-end=1100>Power Windows & Locks</strong> – Convenient all-around access<br data-start=1131 data-end=1134 />✅ <strong data-start=1136 data-end=1160>Powered Side Mirrors</strong> – Adjust easily for better visibility<br data-start=1198 data-end=1201 />✅ <strong data-start=1203 data-end=1221>Cruise Control</strong> – Great for highway driving<br data-start=1249 data-end=1252 />✅ <strong data-start=1254 data-end=1287>Fuel-Efficient 2.0L I4 Engine</strong> – Save on gas without sacrificing performance</p><p data-start=1335 data-end=1369>📅 <strong data-start=1338 data-end=1369>Book Your Test Drive Today!</strong></p><p data-start=1371 data-end=1514>🚗 <strong data-start=1374 data-end=1421>Shop from Home with 100% Online Car Buying!</strong><br data-start=1421 data-end=1424 />We offer financing and delivery options to make your purchase fast, easy, and stress-free.</p><p data-start=1516 data-end=1734>✅ <strong data-start=1518 data-end=1570>OMVIC Licensed Dealership – Buy with Confidence!</strong><br data-start=1570 data-end=1573 />All vehicles come with a <strong data-start=1598 data-end=1617>CarProof Report</strong> that includes accident history, lien check, registration status, and odometer verification for both U.S. and Canada.</p><p> </p><p data-start=1736 data-end=1879 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>🔍 <strong data-start=1739 data-end=1770>Looking for Something Else?</strong><br data-start=1770 data-end=1773 />We sell all makes and models—if we don’t have what you need, we’ll find it! We also welcome all trade-ins.</p>

2015 Ford Focus

199,900 KM

Details Description Features

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Ford Focus

5dr HB SE CERTIFIED | BACK UP CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle
12569378

2015 Ford Focus

5dr HB SE CERTIFIED | BACK UP CAMERA

Location

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5

905-975-9705

  1. 1748359464738
  2. 1748359465276
  3. 1748359465731
  4. 1748359466220
  5. 1748359466655
  6. 1748359467108
  7. 1748359467579
  8. 1748359468056
  9. 1748359468538
  10. 1748359468992
  11. 1748359469526
  12. 1748359470136
  13. 1748359470601
  14. 1748359471073
  15. 1748359471569
  16. 1748359472089
  17. 1748359472540
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
199,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FADP3K22FL297122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 199,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified – 2015 Ford Focus Hatchback SE with Backup Camera
🚗 Reliable, Fuel-Efficient, and Perfect for Everyday Driving!

This 2015 Ford Focus SE Hatchback is the perfect combination of practicality, efficiency, and comfort. Ideal for commuting or weekend getaways, it runs and drives great with a 2.0L I4 engine and smooth automatic transmission.

Key Features:
✅ Certified Pre-Owned – Thoroughly inspected for quality and performance
✅ Bluetooth Connectivity – Stay connected safely and hands-free
✅ Sync with AM/FM/CD – Enjoy your music and calls with ease
✅ Satellite Radio – Access your favorite stations anywhere
✅ Backup Camera – Reverse with confidence and added safety
✅ Heated Steering Wheel – Stay warm and comfortable during colder drives
✅ Hatchback Versatility – Extra cargo space with fold-down rear seats
✅ Cloth Interior – Comfortable and well-maintained
✅ Power Windows & Locks – Convenient all-around access
✅ Powered Side Mirrors – Adjust easily for better visibility
✅ Cruise Control – Great for highway driving
✅ Fuel-Efficient 2.0L I4 Engine – Save on gas without sacrificing performance

📅 Book Your Test Drive Today!

🚗 Shop from Home with 100% Online Car Buying!
We offer financing and delivery options to make your purchase fast, easy, and stress-free.

✅ OMVIC Licensed Dealership – Buy with Confidence!
All vehicles come with a CarProof Report that includes accident history, lien check, registration status, and odometer verification for both U.S. and Canada.

 

🔍 Looking for Something Else?
We sell all makes and models—if we don’t have what you need, we’ll find it! We also welcome all trade-ins.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GG Cars

Used 2015 BMW X6 AWD 4dr xDrive50i CERTIFIED NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 BMW X6 AWD 4dr xDrive50i CERTIFIED NO ACCIDENTS 130,081 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr SV CERTIFIED for sale in Hamilton, ON
2016 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr SV CERTIFIED 171,510 KM $9,799 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Escape SE | CERTIFIED | NO ACCIDENTS | NAV | BACK UP CAM for sale in Hamilton, ON
2014 Ford Escape SE | CERTIFIED | NO ACCIDENTS | NAV | BACK UP CAM 164,871 KM $7,999 + tax & lic

Email GG Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GG Cars

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-975-XXXX

(click to show)

905-975-9705

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,499

+ taxes & licensing>

GG Cars

905-975-9705

2015 Ford Focus