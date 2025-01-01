$6,499+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford Focus
5dr HB SE CERTIFIED | BACK UP CAMERA
Location
GG Cars
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705
Certified
$6,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 199,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified – 2015 Ford Focus Hatchback SE with Backup Camera
🚗 Reliable, Fuel-Efficient, and Perfect for Everyday Driving!
This 2015 Ford Focus SE Hatchback is the perfect combination of practicality, efficiency, and comfort. Ideal for commuting or weekend getaways, it runs and drives great with a 2.0L I4 engine and smooth automatic transmission.
Key Features:
✅ Certified Pre-Owned – Thoroughly inspected for quality and performance
✅ Bluetooth Connectivity – Stay connected safely and hands-free
✅ Sync with AM/FM/CD – Enjoy your music and calls with ease
✅ Satellite Radio – Access your favorite stations anywhere
✅ Backup Camera – Reverse with confidence and added safety
✅ Heated Steering Wheel – Stay warm and comfortable during colder drives
✅ Hatchback Versatility – Extra cargo space with fold-down rear seats
✅ Cloth Interior – Comfortable and well-maintained
✅ Power Windows & Locks – Convenient all-around access
✅ Powered Side Mirrors – Adjust easily for better visibility
✅ Cruise Control – Great for highway driving
✅ Fuel-Efficient 2.0L I4 Engine – Save on gas without sacrificing performance
📅 Book Your Test Drive Today!
🚗 Shop from Home with 100% Online Car Buying!
We offer financing and delivery options to make your purchase fast, easy, and stress-free.
✅ OMVIC Licensed Dealership – Buy with Confidence!
All vehicles come with a CarProof Report that includes accident history, lien check, registration status, and odometer verification for both U.S. and Canada.
🔍 Looking for Something Else?
We sell all makes and models—if we don’t have what you need, we’ll find it! We also welcome all trade-ins.
