$36,999
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford Transit
T-250 148" Med Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr
Location
Wayne's Auto World
1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
905-544-5568
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
153,037KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9240829
- Stock #: A74495
- VIN: 1FTKR2CV5FKA74495
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 153,037 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Trailer Hitch
CD Player
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
