2015 Ford Transit

153,037 KM

Details Features

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

T-250 148" Med Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr

Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

153,037KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9240829
  • Stock #: A74495
  • VIN: 1FTKR2CV5FKA74495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 153,037 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Trailer Hitch
CD Player
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

