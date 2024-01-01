$14,495+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Acadia
SLE *1 OWNER, 7 PASS, HEATED SEATS, BACK UP CAM*
2015 GMC Acadia
SLE *1 OWNER, 7 PASS, HEATED SEATS, BACK UP CAM*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Certified
$14,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 114,886 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer: Zen's Auto Sales
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing
1 year and unlimited power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Safety included
Carfax included
One owner
Financing available
7 Passenger seats
Backup camera
Backup sensors
Heated seats
Heated back
Sunroof
Bluetooth
USB port
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Power windows
Cruise control
Remote key-less entry
Aux input
Premium audio
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Zens Auto Sales
Email Zens Auto Sales
Zens Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-962-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-962-2226