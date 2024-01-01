Menu
<p>Dealer: Zens Auto Sales<br />NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.<br />Plus HST plus licensing <br />1 year and unlimited power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim <br />Safety included<br />Carfax included<br />One owner<br />Financing available<br />7 Passenger seats<br />Backup camera<br />Backup sensors<br />Heated seats<br />Heated back<br />Sunroof<br />Bluetooth<br />USB port<br />Air Conditioning<br />Power locks<br />Power steering<br />Power mirrors<br />Power windows<br />Cruise control <br />Remote key-less entry<br />Aux input<br />Premium audio</p>

2015 GMC Acadia

114,886 KM

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Acadia

SLE *1 OWNER, 7 PASS, HEATED SEATS, BACK UP CAM*

2015 GMC Acadia

SLE *1 OWNER, 7 PASS, HEATED SEATS, BACK UP CAM*

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
114,886KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GKKRPKD9FJ269581

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 114,886 KM

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sales
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing 
1 year and unlimited power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim 
Safety included
Carfax included
One owner
Financing available
7 Passenger seats
Backup camera
Backup sensors
Heated seats
Heated back
Sunroof
Bluetooth
USB port
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Power windows
Cruise control 
Remote key-less entry
Aux input
Premium audio

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Heated Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty Included

Automatic High Beams

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2015 GMC Acadia