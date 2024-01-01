Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>NEW INVENTORY ALERT</p><p> </p><p>2015 GMC SIERRA!</p><p> </p><p>The pricing listed above does NOT include HST and Licensing </p><p> </p><p>A carfax is also provided to verify prior maintenance, servicing, and/or accident reports and claims history. </p><p> </p><p>WE accept Bad Credit, Good Credit and NO CREDIT! </p><p> </p><p>Our business will expedite all public and private financial lender options to accommodate your financial needs if required to purchase the vehicle of your dreams!</p><p> </p><p>Various vehicle warranties are available upon request and purchase of the vehicle. </p><p> </p><p>We ensure complete customer satisfaction GUARANTEE! Our family owned and operated business has happily been servicing the NIAGARA, HAMILTON, HALTON, TORONTO and GTA region(s) for over 25 YEARS!</p><p> </p><p>If you are interested in/or require further information call us at (905) 572-5559 and book an appointment to view and test drive this vehicle with one of our trusted and OMVIC certified sales persons TODAY! </p><p> </p>

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

225,930 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Location

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

77 Parkdale Ave North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-544-5524

  1. 1708021877
  2. 1708021883
  3. 1708021891
  4. 1708021897
  5. 1708021905
  6. 1708021911
  7. 1708021918
  8. 1708021923
  9. 1708021928
  10. 1708021935
  11. 1708021942
  12. 1708021948
  13. 1708021953
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
225,930KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTU2TEC3FG310695

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 225,930 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW INVENTORY ALERT

 

2015 GMC SIERRA!

 

The pricing listed above does NOT include HST and Licensing 

 

A carfax is also provided to verify prior maintenance, servicing, and/or accident reports and claims history. 

 

WE accept Bad Credit, Good Credit and NO CREDIT! 

 

Our business will expedite all public and private financial lender options to accommodate your financial needs if required to purchase the vehicle of your dreams!

 

Various vehicle warranties are available upon request and purchase of the vehicle. 

 

We ensure complete customer satisfaction GUARANTEE! Our family owned and operated business has happily been servicing the NIAGARA, HAMILTON, HALTON, TORONTO and GTA region(s) for over 25 YEARS!

 

If you are interested in/or require further information call us at (905) 572-5559 and book an appointment to view and test drive this vehicle with one of our trusted and OMVIC certified sales persons TODAY! 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

Used 2018 Ford Focus SE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2018 Ford Focus SE 37,994 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage for sale in Hamilton, ON
2018 Mitsubishi Mirage 95,883 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Accent for sale in Hamilton, ON
2017 Hyundai Accent 149,836 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

77 Parkdale Ave North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

Call Dealer

905-544-XXXX

(click to show)

905-544-5524

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

905-544-5524

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Sierra 1500