2015 GMC Sierra 1500

99,303 KM

$28,999

+ tax & licensing




Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568



1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1



Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.





99,303KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9177103
  • Stock #: 347277
  • VIN: 3GTU2TEC5FG347277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 99,303 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Boxliner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

