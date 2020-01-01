Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Honda Accord

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Accord

Touring

Location

Best Motors

82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7

289-988-8088

  1. 1578266859
  2. 1578266859
  3. 1578266859
  4. 1578266859
  5. 1578266859
  6. 1578266859
  7. 1578266859
  8. 1578266859
  9. 1578266859
  10. 1578266859
  11. 1578266859
  12. 1578266859
  13. 1578266859
  14. 1578266859
  15. 1578266859
  16. 1578266859
  17. 1578266859
  18. 1578266859
  19. 1578266859
  20. 1578266859
Contact Seller

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 163,910KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4404960
  • Stock #: CR4033
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

ACCIDENT FREE !!!!! ONE OWNER !! LOADED !!!!

OUR NEW LOCATION IS NOW OPEN !!!!!!
Some Vehicles Displayed Could be available at
The new location Please call before coming
To see the vehicle!!!!

LOWEST PRICE POLICY IN EFFECT !!!!!
PRICE+ HST & Licensing ( No Extra Fees ) !!!!
All Pricing Is Pre-negotiated to save you Time & Money !!

WE WANT YOUR TRADE-IN , TOP VALUE PAID

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE!!!!!
WE APPROVE ALL CREDITS , EVERYONE
IS APPROVED, ALL CREDITS ARE WELCOME!

ALL OUR VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED !!!
And Professionally Detailed At No Extra Cost
MTO Standards Certificate Included .

Carfax Reports Are Provided with every
Vehicle at No Charge !!!

3 MONTH LUBRICO LIMITED SUPERIOR
POWERTRAIN WARRANTY IS INCLUDED
AT NO EXTRA CHARGE !!!
FREE RUST PROOF UNDERCOATING
FREE OIL & FILTER CHANGE !!!
SPECIAL & GREAT DEALS ON WINTER TIRES
FOR VEHICLES PURCHASED FROM US !!!

Customer Satisfaction Is Our First Priority
We offer Friendly Staff , No Pressure
Relaxed Enviromnet , Superior Level Of
Guest Experience and Satisfaction!!
More than 100 Vehicles in Stock !!!!
Buy with Confidence, UCDA & OMVIC
Registered !!!!! In
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • Bluetooth
  • GPS Navigation
  • AM/FM CD Player
Warranty
  • Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Best Motors

2013 Dodge Dart Rall...
 150,165 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Escape XLT
 83,677 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Santa F...
 154,526 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic
Best Motors

Best Motors

82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

289-988-XXXX

(click to show)

289-988-8088

Alternate Numbers
905-536-3232

Send A Message