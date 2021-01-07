Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Honda Accord

195,042 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

GG Cars

905-975-9705

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Accord

2015 Honda Accord

EX Hybrid

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Accord

EX Hybrid

Location

GG Cars

401 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Y4

905-975-9705

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

195,042KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6559629
  • Stock #: GG54622071
  • VIN: 1HGCR6F32FA800536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,042 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER, ACCIDNET-FREE, CERTIFED 2015 HONDA ACCORD HYBRID ELECTRIC/GAS eCVT 2.0L 4-Cylinder/i-VTEC 2.0L 4-Cylinder, BlueTooth, Backup Camera, Passanger Side Camera, Push to Start, AUX + USB Ports, Speed control, Remote keyless entry, Automatic Temperature control, Dual Temperature Control, Heated Seatrs, AM/FM/CD/MP3, 6 Speakers, Steering Wheel Controls, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheel, Power Seats, Power Windors, Power Mirrros, Heated Mirros and MUCH MORE!!

Dear Valued Customers Due To Covid-19 Pandemic Our Showroom Must Be Open By Appointment Only So You We Can Enjoy Our 1 On 1 VIP Service And Also Allows Us To Disinfect Our Vehicles Between Each Customer To Keep Our Community And Ourselves Healthy. We Also Offer 100% Online Buy Cars Online Complete With Financing And Delivery! We Remain Committed To Providing You With The Support And An Amazing Promotion At These Extraordinary Times. Please Contact For Details To Take An Advantage Of These Great Offers.

OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All of our pre-owned vehicles are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what you're looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldn't be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.

Book Your Appointment Today. We are Located at 401 Parkdale Ave N, L8H 5Y4, Hamilton ON. Call or text us at (905) 975-9705 or (905) 531-9705, email: gusmarkos@gmail.com. Traveling to see us? Ask us about our customer travel program. Need a delivery to anywhere in Ontario? No problem! Our staff is willing to come to you!

Vehicle Features

Hybrid
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From GG Cars

2009 Chevrolet Silve...
 213,560 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Altima 2...
 140,844 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2007 Jeep Patriot LI...
 148,495 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email GG Cars

GG Cars

GG Cars

GG Cars

401 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Y4

Call Dealer

905-975-XXXX

(click to show)

905-975-9705

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory