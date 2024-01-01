Menu
2015 Honda Civic

91,024 KM

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Civic

LX *LOW KM, BACKUP CAM,HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START*

11971599

2015 Honda Civic

LX *LOW KM, BACKUP CAM,HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,024KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F45FH059075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,024 KM

Vehicle Description

Zen's Auto Sales

NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!

Price + HST + licensing 

Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!

Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!

74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5

https://zensautosales.ca/

SAFETY INCLUDED

Carfax included
Financing available
Eco mode
Backup camera
Heated seats
Remote start
Cruise control
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power windows
Bluetooth
Auxiliary input
USB
CD player
Premium audio

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2015 Honda Civic