Menu
Account
Sign In
OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 7.99% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.*** <br/>

2015 Honda Civic

121,071 KM

Details Description

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle
12723036

2015 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

  1. 12723036
  2. 12723036
  3. 12723036
  4. 12723036
  5. 12723036
  6. 12723036
  7. 12723036
  8. 12723036
  9. 12723036
  10. 12723036
  11. 12723036
  12. 12723036
  13. 12723036
  14. 12723036
  15. 12723036
  16. 12723036
  17. 12723036
  18. 12723036
  19. 12723036
  20. 12723036
  21. 12723036
  22. 12723036
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
121,071KM
VIN 2HGFB2F46FH035481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Mileage 121,071 KM

Vehicle Description

OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 7.99% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wayne's Auto World

Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 i Touring for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 i Touring 172,652 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Suburban LS**LOW KMS*22
2017 Chevrolet Suburban LS**LOW KMS*22" RIMS*CAR PLAY/ANDROID AUTO*** 89,565 KM $37,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 GS for sale in Hamilton, ON
2016 Mazda CX-5 GS 189,233 KM $12,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Wayne's Auto World

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-544-XXXX

(click to show)

905-544-5568

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

2015 Honda Civic