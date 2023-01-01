Menu
<div>2015 Honda CRV SE package black on black has clean carfax no accidents reported comes with AWD power windows and locks rear view camera keyless entry heated seats alloys Bluetooth and much more looks and runs great </div>

2015 Honda CR-V

166,275 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
SE

Location

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

  11. 1703962369
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

166,275KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRM4H49FH127335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,275 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Honda CRV SE package black on black has clean carfax no accidents reported comes with AWD power windows and locks rear view camera keyless entry heated seats alloys Bluetooth and much more looks and runs great 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

